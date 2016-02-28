1 dead, 1 in custody following Saturday night Gulfport shooting

Shaquil Sands, 21 of Gulfport, was arrested Saturday in connection with a shooting that left one dead and another wounded. (Photo source: Harrison County Sheriff's Department)

A witness told WLOX that she saw one of the men get shot and fall to the ground. (Photo source: WLOX News)

A late night shooting in Gulfport left one family in mourning, another praying for the best and one man in custody.

Deputies responded to the 13,000 block of Robindale Rd. in Gulfport Saturday night after receiving reports that shots had been fired. When deputies arrived, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson says the body of 23-year old Richard Doby of Gulfport was found, as well as another man who was severely wounded by the gunfire.

According to Peterson, the incident started with a verbal argument before escalating to a deadly shooting.

WLOX News Now spoke to a witness who says she was pulling into her driveway when she noticed men fighting in front of the house. As she was making her way inside, she heard gun shots. After seeing one of the victims fall to the ground after being shot, the witness says she then called 911.

Officials confirm that Doby died from a gunshot wound to the chest. The second victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was transported to Memorial Hospital by AMR and remains in critical condition.

"And I was just like, in disbelief because as long as I've been out here living here, almost a year now, nothing like this has ever happened, said a neighbor. "So it's a quiet community out here. You know, nice for people to have children - little children. So I was just shocked, and I hope nothing like this continues to happen."

Twenty-one-year-old Shaquil Sands of Gulfport has been charged with murder and aggravated assault. Sands is currently being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center Facility on a $1.5 million bond.

Though there is no word on a motive, the investigation is ongoing.

