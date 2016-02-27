Four HS boys basketball teams advance in playoffs - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Four HS boys basketball teams advance in playoffs

UNDATED (WLOX) -

Biloxi, George County, Pascagoula and Pass Christian have advanced to the quarterfinal round in Jackson.

In the 6A ranks, the Indians held off Forest Hill 64-61, while the Rebels took down Pearl 67-64.

Pascagoula earned the lone 5A coast representation with a 55-54 victory over Brookhaven, and region 8-4A champion Pass Christian needed overtime to beat Lawrence County 51-43.

The Gulfport Admirals faced a large deficit of 23-9 after one quarter of play against the Terry Bulldogs, but eventually forced overtime in a 60-56 loss.

VISITOR SCORE HOME SCORE
BILOXI 64 Forest Hill 61
Pearl 64 GEORGE COUNTY 67
TERRY 60 Gulfport 56
Long Beach 51 LAUREL 78
Poplarville 55 MCCOMB 57
St. Martin 49 MERIDIAN 61
Brookhaven 54 PASCAGOULA 55
Lawrence Co. 43 PASS CHRISTIAN 51
West Harrison 34 PROVINE 59

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

