Four HS boys basketball teams advance in playoffs

Biloxi, George County, Pascagoula and Pass Christian have advanced to the quarterfinal round in Jackson.

In the 6A ranks, the Indians held off Forest Hill 64-61, while the Rebels took down Pearl 67-64.

Pascagoula earned the lone 5A coast representation with a 55-54 victory over Brookhaven, and region 8-4A champion Pass Christian needed overtime to beat Lawrence County 51-43.

The Gulfport Admirals faced a large deficit of 23-9 after one quarter of play against the Terry Bulldogs, but eventually forced overtime in a 60-56 loss.

VISITOR SCORE HOME SCORE BILOXI 64 Forest Hill 61 Pearl 64 GEORGE COUNTY 67 TERRY 60 Gulfport 56 Long Beach 51 LAUREL 78 Poplarville 55 MCCOMB 57 St. Martin 49 MERIDIAN 61 Brookhaven 54 PASCAGOULA 55 Lawrence Co. 43 PASS CHRISTIAN 51 West Harrison 34 PROVINE 59

