5th annual injury prevention fair happening Saturday

Ochsner’s Flight Care, Rescue 1 Medical Helicopter will land at 9 a.m. Saturday at Hancock Medical to kick off the Injury Prevention Fair, hosted by the Mississippi Coastal Trauma Care Region, area hospitals, first responders and ambulance companies. This 5th Annual Injury Prevention Fair is free to the public. It will feature safety demonstrations, vendor giveaways and handouts. Refreshments will also be available.

Policemen, firemen, paramedics, doctors and nurses will be on hand teaching safety and injury prevention and kids can tour the inside of the helicopter and other emergency vehicles. The fair will include car seat safety checks, fireworks safety, hunting safety, gun safety, water safety, the dangers of distracted driving.

Sponsors of the event are the Mississippi Coastal Trauma Care Region, AMR and Acadian Ambulance Companies, Garden Park Medical Center, George Regional Health System, Hancock Medical Center and Ochsner Health System, Memorial Hospital, Merit Health, Singing River Health System and the University of South Alabama Health System.

For more information, contact Gail Thomas, Director, MS Coastal Trauma Care Region, 228-712-2866.