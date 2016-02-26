Four HS girls basketball teams advance to quarterfinals - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Four HS girls basketball teams advance to quarterfinals

St. Martin, Harrison Central, West Harrison and Bay High are the only teams still in the hunt for a high school girls basketball state championship.

The Lady Jackets earned a 56-43 win over Oak Grove and will play either Columbus or Greenville in the quarterfinal round.

West Harrison knocked off South Jones 65-46 to earn a date with Ridgeland, while Bay High meets Corinth after a 63-49 victory over South Pike.

Harrison Central goes head-to-head with Callaway after fending off Terry 55-54.

VISITOR SCORE HOME SCORE
South Pike 49 BAY 63
Ocean Springs 43 BRANDON 60
East Central 36 FLORENCE 67
Terry 54 HARRISON CENTRAL 55
Gulfport 50 JIM HILL 74
Pass Christian 40 MCCOMB 54
Pascagoula 53 PROVINE 58
Moss Point 40 QUITMAN 58
Oak Grove 43 ST. MARTIN 56
South Jones 46 WEST HARRISON 65
Picayune 33 WEST JONES 55

