Four HS girls basketball teams advance to quarterfinals

St. Martin, Harrison Central, West Harrison and Bay High are the only teams still in the hunt for a high school girls basketball state championship.

The Lady Jackets earned a 56-43 win over Oak Grove and will play either Columbus or Greenville in the quarterfinal round.

West Harrison knocked off South Jones 65-46 to earn a date with Ridgeland, while Bay High meets Corinth after a 63-49 victory over South Pike.

Harrison Central goes head-to-head with Callaway after fending off Terry 55-54.

VISITOR SCORE HOME SCORE South Pike 49 BAY 63 Ocean Springs 43 BRANDON 60 East Central 36 FLORENCE 67 Terry 54 HARRISON CENTRAL 55 Gulfport 50 JIM HILL 74 Pass Christian 40 MCCOMB 54 Pascagoula 53 PROVINE 58 Moss Point 40 QUITMAN 58 Oak Grove 43 ST. MARTIN 56 South Jones 46 WEST HARRISON 65 Picayune 33 WEST JONES 55

