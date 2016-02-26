Prescribed burns roar in Jackson Co. and Forrest Co.

The Jackson County burn is expected to cover 250 acres along Old Biloxi Rd. and CC Rd. just north of Waites Rd. (Photo source: WLOX)

Two prescribed burns are sending smoke into the skies above South Mississippi this afternoon. Officials with the U.S. Forest Service De Soto Ranger District said one burn is in Jackson County and the other is in Forrest County.

The Jackson County burn is expected to cover 250 acres along Old Biloxi Rd. and CC Rd. just north of Waites Rd. Officials said smoke from this fire will be visible in the Latimer area and could even drift into St. Martin and D’Iberville.

The Forrest County burn is expected to cover 200 acres in the southeast corner of the county near Maxie. The fire will be in the area of Slade Rd. and Moffett Rd. Officials said smoke from this burn may be visible from the Flint Creek Water Park, Bond Rd., Ashe Nursery Rd. and Hwy. 29.

