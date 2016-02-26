Gautier neighborhood besieged by bees

There are currently no laws preventing bee keeping as a hobby. (Source: YouTube)

It's an issue that's creating quite a "buzz" in the city of Gautier: Should residents be allowed to keep honey bees on their property?

Several residents have contacted WLOX regarding a honeybee farm on Martin Bluff Rd., and say the bees often swarm people, animals, and even cars.

Residents have contacted the city council, and Ward 5 Councilman Adam Colledge says council members are aware of the issue.

"At this time, there is no ordinance prohibiting beekeeping as a hobby within the city limits." Colledge said.

Colledge says if the resident keeping bees plans to sell the honey, they would have to apply for a privilege license through the city. However, simply keeping the bees for personal use is legal.

Ward 4 Councilman Charles "Rusty" Anderson says there are plans to propose a new ordinance to regulate beekeeping within the city. That proposal is expected to be presented to the council in March.

