Jackson Co. man killed in Seaman Rd. motorcycle wreck

A Jackson County man was killed in a motorcycle accident Wednesday afternoon on the same road he called home.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said the fatal wreck happened on Seaman Rd. near South St. just after noon.

Witnesses told deputies the motorcycle was traveling at high speed when the rider, identified as Joseph A. Brejcak, 29, tried to pass another vehicle in the eastbound lane.

Ezell said Brejcak lost control of the bike, left the roadway and hit an embankment. A witness at the scene told WLOX News Now that Brejcak was launched onto the roof of a nearby house.

Brejcak was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Ezell. The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.

