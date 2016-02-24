St. Martin, Biloxi among 6A boys basketball teams to advance - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

St. Martin, Biloxi among 6A boys basketball teams to advance

The St. Martin Yellow Jackets have earned a tough second-round matchup with Meridian (26-4) Saturday night, while the Biloxi Indians advance to play Forest Hill (17-11). 

Most of the basketball games in the state of Mississippi were postponed from Tuesday until Wednesday night because of the threat of severe weather throughout the southeastern United States.

Teams that advanced to the second round will play Saturday night. 

VISITOR SCORE HOME SCORE
POPLARVILLE 43 Bay 40
D'Iberville 37 BILOXI 55
Moss Point 50 COLUMBIA 58
Forrest Co. AHS 44 PASS CHRISTIAN 71
LONG BEACH 60 Picayune 48
Harrison Central 52 ST. MARTIN 68
Vancleave 66 SUMRALL 82
Stone 37 WEST HARRISON 60

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

