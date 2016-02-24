St. Martin, Biloxi among 6A boys basketball teams to advance

The St. Martin Yellow Jackets have earned a tough second-round matchup with Meridian (26-4) Saturday night, while the Biloxi Indians advance to play Forest Hill (17-11).

Most of the basketball games in the state of Mississippi were postponed from Tuesday until Wednesday night because of the threat of severe weather throughout the southeastern United States.

Teams that advanced to the second round will play Saturday night.

VISITOR SCORE HOME SCORE POPLARVILLE 43 Bay 40 D'Iberville 37 BILOXI 55 Moss Point 50 COLUMBIA 58 Forrest Co. AHS 44 PASS CHRISTIAN 71 LONG BEACH 60 Picayune 48 Harrison Central 52 ST. MARTIN 68 Vancleave 66 SUMRALL 82 Stone 37 WEST HARRISON 60

