FL fugitive arrested after chase through Jackson Co.

A man wanted on felony eluding and drug charges in two counties in Florida is now facing charges in Mississippi after leading authorities on a long vehicle chase through Jackson County.

Capt. Jerry Cooksey, spokesman for the Gautier Police Department, said officers and sheriff’s deputies arrested Lawrence Dumas on Interstate 10 near Hwy. 57 shortly before 2 p.m. Monday.

Cooksey said the nearly 30-mile chase started with a routine traffic stop on the interstate near mile marker 56.

Dumas allegedly took off and led authorities on a chase south down Gautier-Vancleave Road before turning east on Hwy. 90. Cooksey said Dumas turned north onto Hwy. 63 and then turned westbound back onto I-10.

Dumas finally stopped and was arrested without incident near Hwy. 57 after a 25-minute chase, according to Cooksey.

Cooksey said Dumas is wanted on felony eluding and drug charges in Milton and Okaloosa County, Florida. Gautier police also plan to charge Dumas with felony eluding.

Cooksey said Dumas is awaiting extradition to Florida. The Pascagoula Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Department assisted during the chase.

