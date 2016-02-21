Ocean Springs family recovering after losing everything in fire

There seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel for Jason Taylor and his family.



"I just don't know how to thank everyone, I'm just trying to fight back tears," Taylor said.



With no renter's insurance, the family of five lost almost everything in a Feb. 13 house fire, including their dog. On top of that, looters went through what was left in the home.

After hearing about their loss, people throughout South Mississippi began to reach out to the family.



"We have received so much help - beds, couches - people have really responded to our GoFundMe," Taylor said.



The family has raised more than $1,200, not including donations from the Red Cross, the Salvation Army and their son's school, St. Martin North Elementary.



"I don't have the words to describe how grateful I am for everything we've received," Taylor's wife Valerie Martin said.



Thanks to a group of people from Helena, the family now has a storage unit full of items to start furnishing a new home. However, until recently, they weren't sure how they could secure somewhere to live.



"The Salvation Army, I really want to thank them, they are getting us into a place Monday. They told us they are gonna pay for our first month of rent and utilities," Taylor said.



With that financial burden out of the way, the family is focused on piecing their lives back together.



"It's just one of those things, we're gonna have to figure out what we need and rebuild," said Taylor.

Martin added, "I'm still a little sad. We've got a long way to go, but I'm grateful too."



The family says the outpour of support is a testament to the way the Coast can band together to help those in need.

