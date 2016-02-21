Ocean Springs family recovering after losing everything in fire - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Ocean Springs family recovering after losing everything in fire

The family says they are grateful for the support they've received. (Photo source: WLOX News) The family says they are grateful for the support they've received. (Photo source: WLOX News)
D'IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

There seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel for Jason Taylor and his family.

"I just don't know how to thank everyone, I'm just trying to fight back tears," Taylor said.

With no renter's insurance, the family of five lost almost everything in a Feb. 13 house fire, including their dog. On top of that, looters went through what was left in the home.

After hearing about their loss, people throughout South Mississippi began to reach out to the family. 

"We have received so much help - beds, couches - people have really responded to our GoFundMe," Taylor said.

The family has raised more than $1,200, not including donations from the Red Cross, the Salvation Army and their son's school, St. Martin North Elementary.

"I don't have the words to describe how grateful I am for everything we've received," Taylor's wife Valerie Martin said.

Thanks to a group of people from Helena, the family now has a storage unit full of items to start furnishing a new home. However, until recently, they weren't sure how they could secure somewhere to live.

"The Salvation Army, I really want to thank them, they are getting us into a place Monday. They told us they are gonna pay for our first month of rent and utilities," Taylor said.

With that financial burden out of the way, the family is focused on piecing their lives back together.

"It's just one of those things, we're gonna have to figure out what we need and rebuild," said Taylor.

Martin added, "I'm still a little sad. We've got a long way to go, but I'm grateful too."

The family says the outpour of support is a testament to the way the Coast can band together to help those in need.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly