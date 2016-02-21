Arbor Day 5k promotes healthy lifestyle

All participants received a t-shirt, and a tree to plant in their own yards. (Photo source: WLOX News)

In its 28th year, The Arbor Day Run-Walk-Roll supported Arbor Day and Disability Awareness on Saturday.

Disability connection partnered with the Gulf Coast Running Club for the 8th year. All participants received a t-shirt, and a tree to plant in their own yards.



The first three wheelchairs to cross the line received a trophy, and everyone with running challenges received a medal.

Officials say the goal of the run was to promote healthy lifestyles, encourage people with disabilities to be active and to share information on community resources.

"This is very, very exciting because for some people with disabilities, they've never had this opportunity before to be involved with a real running club. This is not a separate event for people with disabilities. This is a real community event with one of the most respected running clubs on the coast, the gulf coast running club," said Janie O'Keefe.

The overall winner of the 5k race was Joey Pocreva, who finished in 17:42.

