'Church Has Left The Building' and entered the community

Members of the UMC file out of church to start their projects. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Members of the United Methodist Church in Vancleave participated in its 6th annual 'Church has left the building' community service project.

More than 75 volunteers left church and took to the streets to help their community and spread the good word.

"To really be a true follower of god, you have to go out in to the community and shine your light and make Christians of other people," said youth volunteer Owen Schmidt.

"It's a fantastic project it makes you feel good inside," said Courtney O'Brien.

6-year volunteer O'Brien says participating in the project has changed her for the better.

"It really makes me reevaluate all of the things that I have because I have a lot more than a lot of people."

Some volunteers collected donations at a grocery store while others got their hands dirty building a playground.

another project included cleaning up a neighbors yard.

Francine's Rosscup's husband was diagnosed with esophageal cancer recently and daily tasks like yard work have become increasingly difficult.

"We used to do it ourselves but now we are close to 80 so we just can't do it anymore," said Rosscup. "We've just slowed down."

She and her husband used to participate in the same project years ago.

"It's our time to gracefully accept help but sometimes it's very, very hard,"

Easy to accept or not, volunteers hope that when they go home at the end of the day, they've left behind more than just a finished project..

"Other people need to experience Jesus as well. Not everybody knows him, and by sharing and doing these projects maybe we can help them become closer," said O'Brien.

Overall, volunteers completed 10 projects around their community.

