Friday high school basketball district tournament results

No school had both of its boys and girls basketball programs win their respective district tournaments, but a lot of great action took place all throughout the coast Friday leading up to the first round of the playoffs.

Gulfport and George County wrapped up the top seeds from the coast regions in 6A, while the Harrison Central and St. Martin girls earn No. 1 spots.

8-6A TOURNAMENT (HANCOCK HS) RESULT GULFPORT 48, Biloxi 32 (Boys championship) FINAL HARRISON CENTRAL 70, Gulfport 35 (Girls championship) FINAL HARRISON CENTRAL 85, Hancock 67 (Boys 3rd place) FINAL BILOXI 42, Hancock 35 (Girls 3rd place) FINAL

7-6A TOURNAMENT (D'IBERVILLE HS) RESULT ST. MARTIN 61, Ocean Springs 39 (Girls championship) FINAL GEORGE COUNTY 64, St. Martin 58 (Boys championship) FINAL

8-5A TOURNAMENT (GAUTIER HS) RESULT PASCAGOULA 49, West Harrison 32 (Boys championship) FINAL WEST HARRISON 45, Pascagoula 35 (Girls championship) FINAL LONG BEACH 39, Gautier 34 (Boys 3rd place) F/3OT LONG BEACH 27, Gautier 26 (Girls 3rd place) FINAL

7-5A TOURNAMENT (PICAYUNE HS) RESULT HATTIESBURG 87, Picayune 46 (Boys championship) FINAL HATTIESBURG 61, Picayune 35 (Girls championship) FINAL STONE 59, Pearl River Central 51 (Boys 3rd place) FINAL STONE 44, Pearl River Central 38 (Girls 3rd place) FINAL

8-4A TOURNAMENT (ST. STANISLAUS HS) RESULT PASS CHRISTIAN 47, Bay 40 (Boys championship) FINAL BAY 57, Pass Christian 48 (Girls championship) FINAL MOSS POINT 75, Vancleave 57 (Boys 3rd place) FINAL MOSS POINT 45, East Central 26 (Girls 3rd place) FINAL

