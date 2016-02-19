Friday high school basketball district tournament results - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Friday high school basketball district tournament results

UNDATED

No school had both of its boys and girls basketball programs win their respective district tournaments, but a lot of great action took place all throughout the coast Friday leading up to the first round of the playoffs.

Gulfport and George County wrapped up the top seeds from the coast regions in 6A, while the Harrison Central and St. Martin girls earn No. 1 spots.

8-6A TOURNAMENT (HANCOCK HS) RESULT
GULFPORT 48, Biloxi 32 (Boys championship) FINAL
HARRISON CENTRAL 70, Gulfport 35 (Girls championship) FINAL
HARRISON CENTRAL 85, Hancock 67 (Boys 3rd place) FINAL
BILOXI 42, Hancock 35 (Girls 3rd place) FINAL

 

7-6A TOURNAMENT (D'IBERVILLE HS) RESULT
ST. MARTIN 61, Ocean Springs 39 (Girls championship) FINAL
GEORGE COUNTY 64, St. Martin 58 (Boys championship) FINAL

 

8-5A TOURNAMENT (GAUTIER HS) RESULT
PASCAGOULA 49, West Harrison 32 (Boys championship) FINAL
WEST HARRISON 45, Pascagoula 35 (Girls championship) FINAL
LONG BEACH 39, Gautier 34 (Boys 3rd place) F/3OT
LONG BEACH 27, Gautier 26 (Girls 3rd place) FINAL

 

7-5A TOURNAMENT (PICAYUNE HS) RESULT
HATTIESBURG 87, Picayune 46 (Boys championship) FINAL
HATTIESBURG 61, Picayune 35 (Girls championship) FINAL
STONE 59, Pearl River Central 51 (Boys 3rd place) FINAL
STONE 44, Pearl River Central 38 (Girls 3rd place) FINAL

 

8-4A TOURNAMENT (ST. STANISLAUS HS) RESULT
PASS CHRISTIAN 47, Bay 40 (Boys championship) FINAL
BAY 57, Pass Christian 48 (Girls championship) FINAL
MOSS POINT 75, Vancleave 57 (Boys 3rd place) FINAL
MOSS POINT 45, East Central 26 (Girls 3rd place) FINAL

