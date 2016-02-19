Bay High & Pass Christian boys, girls basketball teams advance t - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Bay High & Pass Christian boys, girls basketball teams advance to 8-4A tournament finals

UNDATED (WLOX) -

In a matinee affair at St. Stanislaus, the Bay High Lady Tigers clinched a spot in the region 8-4A tournament final after beating the East Central Lady Hornets 68-39.

Bay High will meet Pass Christian Friday at 7 p.m. The Lady Pirates held off Moss Point 57-31.

In the 8-4A boys final, it's another Bay-Pass Christian matchup. That one is slated for Friday at 8:30 p.m.

The Poplarville girls and boys teams will play in 7-4A consolation games Friday at 4 and 5:30 p.m. at Purvis High School, while the St. Patrick girls are scheduled to take part in the 8-3A third-place game Friday at 4 p.m. at Collins High School

8-6A TOURNAMENT (HANCOCK HS) DATE/TIME
Biloxi vs. Hancock (Girls 3rd place) 4 p.m. Friday
Harrison Central vs. Hancock (Boys 3rd place) 5:30 p.m. Friday
Gulfport vs. Harrison Central (Girls championship) 7 p.m. Friday
Gulfport vs. Biloxi (Boys championship) 8:30 p.m. Friday

 

7-6A TOURNAMENT (D'IBERVILLE HS) DATE/TIME
D'IBERVILLE 62, Ocean Springs 34 (Boys 3rd place) FINAL
D'IBERVILLE 48, George County 41 (Girls 3rd place) FINAL
St. Martin vs. Ocean Springs (Girls championship) 6 p.m. Friday
St. Martin vs. George County (Boys championship) 7:30 p.m. Friday

 

8-5A TOURNAMENT (GAUTIER HS) DATE/TIME
Long Beach vs. Gautier (Girls 3rd place) 4 p.m. Friday
Long Beach vs. Gautier (Boys 3rd place) 5:30 p.m. Friday
Pascagoula vs. West Harrison (Girls championship) 7 p.m. Friday
Pascagoula vs. West Harrison (Boys championship) 8:30 p.m. Friday

 

7-5A TOURNAMENT (PICAYUNE HS) DATE/TIME
Pearl River Central vs. Stone (Girls 3rd place) 4 p.m. Friday
Pearl River Central vs. Stone (Boys 3rd place) 5:30 p.m. Friday
Hattiesburg vs. Picayune (Girls championship) 7 p.m. Friday
Hattiesburg vs. Picayune (Boys championship) 8:30 p.m. Friday

 

8-4A TOURNAMENT (ST. STANISLAUS HS) DATE/TIME
BAY 68, East Central 39 (Girls semifinal) FINAL
PASS CHRISTIAN 58, Vancleave 37 (Boys semifinal) FINAL
PASS CHRISTIAN 57, Moss Point 31 (Girls semifinal) FINAL
BAY 51, Moss Point 35 (Boys semifinal) FINAL
East Central vs. Moss Point (Girls 3rd place) 4 p.m. Friday
Vancleave vs. Moss Point (Boys 3rd place) 5:30 p.m. Friday
Bay vs. Pass Christian (Girls championship) 7 p.m. Friday
Bay vs. Pass Christian (Boys championship) 8:30 p.m. Friday

 

OTHER TOURNAMENT SCORES DATE/TIME
COLUMBIA 52, Poplarville 51 (7-4A boys semifinal) FINAL
FCAHS 67, Poplarville 43 (7-4A girls semifinal) FINAL
COLLINS 57, St. Patrick 39 (8-3A girls semifinal) FINAL

