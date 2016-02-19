Bay High & Pass Christian boys, girls basketball teams advance to 8-4A tournament finals

In a matinee affair at St. Stanislaus, the Bay High Lady Tigers clinched a spot in the region 8-4A tournament final after beating the East Central Lady Hornets 68-39.

Bay High will meet Pass Christian Friday at 7 p.m. The Lady Pirates held off Moss Point 57-31.

In the 8-4A boys final, it's another Bay-Pass Christian matchup. That one is slated for Friday at 8:30 p.m.

The Poplarville girls and boys teams will play in 7-4A consolation games Friday at 4 and 5:30 p.m. at Purvis High School, while the St. Patrick girls are scheduled to take part in the 8-3A third-place game Friday at 4 p.m. at Collins High School

8-6A TOURNAMENT (HANCOCK HS) DATE/TIME Biloxi vs. Hancock (Girls 3rd place) 4 p.m. Friday Harrison Central vs. Hancock (Boys 3rd place) 5:30 p.m. Friday Gulfport vs. Harrison Central (Girls championship) 7 p.m. Friday Gulfport vs. Biloxi (Boys championship) 8:30 p.m. Friday

7-6A TOURNAMENT (D'IBERVILLE HS) DATE/TIME D'IBERVILLE 62, Ocean Springs 34 (Boys 3rd place) FINAL D'IBERVILLE 48, George County 41 (Girls 3rd place) FINAL St. Martin vs. Ocean Springs (Girls championship) 6 p.m. Friday St. Martin vs. George County (Boys championship) 7:30 p.m. Friday

8-5A TOURNAMENT (GAUTIER HS) DATE/TIME Long Beach vs. Gautier (Girls 3rd place) 4 p.m. Friday Long Beach vs. Gautier (Boys 3rd place) 5:30 p.m. Friday Pascagoula vs. West Harrison (Girls championship) 7 p.m. Friday Pascagoula vs. West Harrison (Boys championship) 8:30 p.m. Friday

7-5A TOURNAMENT (PICAYUNE HS) DATE/TIME Pearl River Central vs. Stone (Girls 3rd place) 4 p.m. Friday Pearl River Central vs. Stone (Boys 3rd place) 5:30 p.m. Friday Hattiesburg vs. Picayune (Girls championship) 7 p.m. Friday Hattiesburg vs. Picayune (Boys championship) 8:30 p.m. Friday

8-4A TOURNAMENT (ST. STANISLAUS HS) DATE/TIME BAY 68, East Central 39 (Girls semifinal) FINAL PASS CHRISTIAN 58, Vancleave 37 (Boys semifinal) FINAL PASS CHRISTIAN 57, Moss Point 31 (Girls semifinal) FINAL BAY 51, Moss Point 35 (Boys semifinal) FINAL East Central vs. Moss Point (Girls 3rd place) 4 p.m. Friday Vancleave vs. Moss Point (Boys 3rd place) 5:30 p.m. Friday Bay vs. Pass Christian (Girls championship) 7 p.m. Friday Bay vs. Pass Christian (Boys championship) 8:30 p.m. Friday

OTHER TOURNAMENT SCORES DATE/TIME COLUMBIA 52, Poplarville 51 (7-4A boys semifinal) FINAL FCAHS 67, Poplarville 43 (7-4A girls semifinal) FINAL COLLINS 57, St. Patrick 39 (8-3A girls semifinal) FINAL

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.