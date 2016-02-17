Shuckers formally introduce manager Mike Guerrero

Last offseason, the biggest concern for the Biloxi Shuckers was whether or not the team would actually be able to play in MGM Park midway through the 2015 season.

A lot has changed since that roller coaster of an offseason. On Wednesday, new Shuckers manager Mike Guerrero's biggest decision was trying to figure out if he should wear the Shuckers home white jersey, or the blue one.

He chose white.

In a light gathering at MGM Park, Guerrero was formally introduced to the local media after being hired January 13. He takes over for reigning Southern League Manager of the Year Carlos Subero, who was promoted to Guerrero's old position with the Milwaukee Brewers as their first base and infielders coach.

"Everyone talks great things about Biloxi," Guerrero said. "I'm looking forward to it, looking forward to being a part of it and bringing exciting games to the ballpark."

The most predictable one could be the game in which the 48-year-old records a milestone. He has a career record of 953-826 in his 18 years of Minor League Baseball, and the Shuckers' 47th win of the season would give him managerial victory No. 1,000.

Last season, the Shuckers earned their 47th win June 28.

Guerrero joins his older brother and Shuckers hitting coach, Sandy Guerrero, to become the first Hispanic set of brothers on the same coaching staff in Minor League Baseball history.

"We're pretty similar," Mike Guerrero said. "We have different characters but I believe it's going to be a good environment."

Their team will begin the 2016 regular season April 7 in a Southern League Championship Series rematch with the Chattanooga Lookouts. Before then, Mike will have an opportunity to see his old team in his new home when the Milwaukee Brewers play an exhibition game at MGM Park April 2.

Quickly reminiscing on his 2010-11 seasons in which he was a manager for Milwaukee's former Double-A affiliate in Huntsville, Guerrero reaffirmed what most baseball fans on the coast already know: MGM Park is an elite baseball facility.

"This is a really nice stadium," Guerrero said. "When you look at the view, it's outstanding. If any one of you guys have been to Huntsville, where the last double-A team played, you go from nowhere to almost high class."

