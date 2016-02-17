Ocean Springs family struggling to make ends meet after house fire

"It's been real hard for us, for the last couple of days, it's really devastating. you work so hard to lose it all in a couple of hours," said Taylor.



Saturday, Jason Taylor and his family came home to firefighters swamping their yard; their home up in flames.



"I was crying hysterically, the kids were crying, it's been complete chaos," said Taylor's wife, Valerie Martin.



Their first big loss was their dog Coco, who was a companion pet for their 8-year-old autistic son Zach. Now the family is assessing damage caused by the fire.



"I see disaster, it's awful. I see 10 years of my husband's hard work gone, it's burned. Our clothes, pictures, our kid's stuff," said Martin.



Firefighters say the fire was most likely caused by a hot spot in an outlet behind the bed. The family doesn't have renter's insurance and to make things worse, looters have ransacked the home.



"We came to check out the house, the other both the doors were wide open. What we came to find out is that what wasn't burned, they were in there stealing," said Taylor.



This is Taylor's second house fire.



"When I was 12, my house burnt down and we loss everything then. So twice in one lifetime is mind blowing," Taylor said.



Red Cross has stepped in and helped the family with temporary housing for a few days, as well as basic necessities. Faculty at St. Martin Elementary, where Zach goes to school, have stepped in to help the kids.

Now the family is challenged with finding a way to rebuild their lives.



"I'm not wealthy, we didn't have a lot of money. We're just trying to raise enough money to get into another place," said Taylor.



Despite their struggles, Taylor says he's still thankful because things could have been worse.



"Thank god we wasn't home, we weren't asleep, we didn't lose our kids, we didn't lose our lives."

There is a GoFundMe account set up for the family. Click here to make a donation.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.