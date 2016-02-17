Gulfport Hall of Fame Class of 2016 announced

Eleven new members will be inducted into the Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame this summer.

Among those names include Matt Luke, who is currently an assistant head coach on the Ole Miss football staff. Luke played football at baseball at Gulfport High School before playing four years (1995-98) on the Ole Miss football team.

Along with Luke, other GHS graduates include Tony Davis, Joe Jenkins, Mary Mills, Robert Russell, Cedric Tillman and Steve Williams.

Sidney Coleman, Rhonda Hawthorne, Greg Holmes represent Harrison Central, while Doc Rhodes is the only St. Stanislaus graduate in the 2016 class.

The induction ceremony is set for Sat., June 11, at the Lyman Community Center at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.