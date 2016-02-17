Grand jury recommends new fleet for Hancock County Sheriff's Department

The grand jury also recommended an investigation into buying body cameras for the department. (Photo source: WLOX News)

A grand jury has recommended the Hancock County Sheriff's Department replace all of its patrol cars to ensure the safety of deputies and adequate enforcement in the county.

Some of the current cars in the fleet have 200,000 miles and need constant repair.

Sheriff Ricky Adam says he's asked for new patrol cars every year since his election, but the old board of supervisors denied the requests. Adam says he sees a favorable relationship with the new board.

"I just think it's a different board that has a different out-look and business has been getting better every year. When you see signs of growth it gives you that optimism, and you have new people so you always start off with fresh optimism," Adam said.

Adam says gaming money will be used to buy a few new cars in the next two months, and expects the board to approve the purchase of more vehicles in the new budget year.

The grand jury also recommended an investigation into buying body cameras for the department.

