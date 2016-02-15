Former Stone Co. preacher gets 22 years for sexually abusing family member

A former Stone County preacher will spend the next 22 years behind bars for molesting a female family member over a three year period. Carlos Boyd Smith, 55, was found guilty of sexual battery of a child last month after a three day trial. He was sentenced Monday.

According to District Attorney Joel Smith, Carlos was a preacher at Unity Baptist Church in McHenry, and he would sexually abuse the victim at the church and at the family home.

The abuse began in 2011, according to Joel.

During the trial, two of the victim’s therapists testified as expert witnesses. The therapists said the victim’s characteristics were consistent with sexual abuse victims.

The victim also took the stand to tell her side of the story.

“The victim testified the abuse went on for several years prior to her initial disclosure and bravely described details of the multiple sexual assaults committed upon her by the defendant,” said Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burrell

At Monday’s sentencing hearing, Joel said the victim spoke to the court and said she had forgiven Carlos.

