Gunshots near Harrison Central High School prompt brief lockdown

Harrison Central High School was placed on lockdown for about 20 minutes Monday after gunshots were heard near the campus.

Harrison County Superintendent Roy Gill said sheriff’s deputies have cleared the area, and students have returned to class.

Gill said it is not uncommon to hear the sound of gunfire near the campus. He said some residents in the area shoot targets.

He said Monday afternoon, the gunshots sounded a little closer than usual, so Principal Averie Bush decided to put the school on lockdown as a precaution.

“It sounds like target practice, but it’s a little closer than normal,” said Gill.

