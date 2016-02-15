Attempted pawn shop burglary caught on tape

D’Iberville police are asking for your help to identify a man who was caught on tape trying to break into Haney’s Pawn Shop early Friday morning.

Capt. Marty Griffin said the attempted burglary suspect was wearing dark colored pants, open heeled shoes and a dark colored hooded sweatshirt. He was also carrying a bag as he approached the building around 3:40 a.m.

Griffin said the man walked around the front of the building several times and tried twice to break the front door glass.

If you can identify this man or have any information that could help investigators, please call the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

