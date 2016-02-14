Round Island Lighthouse goes red for a good cause - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Round Island Lighthouse goes red for a good cause

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
Connect
The Round Island Lighthouse in Pascagoula is lit up red the entire month of February. (Photo source: City of Pascagoula) The Round Island Lighthouse in Pascagoula is lit up red the entire month of February. (Photo source: City of Pascagoula)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

If you've passed by the Round Island Lighthouse in Pascagoula recently, you may have noticed that it has taken on a different color than usual. It's lit up in red to celebrate hearts of all kinds.

Even though the scarlet hue of the lighthouse is festive and in the spirit of Valentine's Day, the city says it will remain red through the rest of February in honor of the national heart awareness month.

During a recent city council meeting, Mayor Jim Blevins officially declared February as Heart Month for the entire city.

Pascagoula Community and Economic Development Director Jen Dearman is looking forward to the lighthouse glowing in different colors throughout the year.

“It is nice to have a landmark right at the City’s gateway that shows what we are celebrating and supporting,” said Dearman.

Marlo Tipton, Regional Director of the American Heart Association for Jackson County says she is honored that Pascagoula will be the first city on the Mississippi Gulf Coast to have a major landmark illuminated in red in support of Heart Month.

“We are just delighted at this show of support,” Tipton added.  “I am proud of my hometown for standing with us in the fight against heart disease, and hope that other cities on the Mississippi Gulf Coast will join Pascagoula in lighting up some of their landmarks.”

February has been celebrated as National Heart Awareness Month by the American Heart Association for the last 13 years. According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States, with one in four deaths caused each year by heart disease.

The Round Island Lighthouse is located at the foot of the Pascagoula River Bridge, and is open for tours every Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.  Admission is $2 for adults and $1 for children.  Round Island Lighthouse sponsorships are still available and may be purchased at the lighthouse during tour hours or during regular business hours from the Department of Community & Economic Development at 630 Delmas Avenue. 

For more information about tours or sponsorship, please call 228-938-6639.  

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

