Junior Auxiliary event helps girls with prom expenses

Many teenage girls believe there's no such thing as the perfect prom without the perfect prom dress.

However, the women at the Junior Auxiliary of Biloxi-Ocean Springs know that for some - that dream can be out of reach.

"Prom is an expensive event, and it's just getting pricier and pricier," said Katie Widdows, Prom Closet Chair. "So this event allows students to be able to have that opportunity to make lifelong memories and not worry about the financial burden."

Every year the Junior Auxiliary hosts Prom Closet, which allows girls to make great prom memories without the great prom price tag.

"I'm sure we all remember going with our moms or our older sisters looking for it, and it's such an event that sticks out in your memory," said Jaynie Payne, PR Chair. "When you put on the dress and see a girl completely light up and just own the room, that's what this event is all about."

Girls can expect short and long formal gowns in all sizes, jewelry, shoes and handbags for no more than $15.

JABOS serves to help children and teens around the community with their physical, educational and financial needs, but the Prom Closet event helps them in other ways as well.

"Looking for a prom dress can be very stressful, especially if you can't afford it, so this service project is a great opportunity for us to not only help them financially, but also emotionally," said Payne.

Dresses come from other JA members and local businesses. The group has received almost 150 dresses, but are still accepting donations. If you are interested in donating items, send an email to JABOS.Closet@gmail.com.

The event will be held Feb. 27 at the Ocean Springs Senior Center from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

