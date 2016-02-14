Two South Mississippians to star in reality tv show

Shannon Poole and David Wright describe themselves as two hometown guys from Jackson County.

But, fighting fires and roller skating on a professional level aren't all the pair does - they also drag race.

"Something happened. My blood turned and now instead of pumping blood, I pump fuel," Poole said.

That passion landed Shannon a small role on the Discovery Channel series Street Outlaws New Orleans.



"Me and Shannon been friends for a long time, and Shannon called me when he came on board and every show needs a clown," said Wright. "And I been a clown my whole life."



The show concept is simple - it follows the day to day activities of Shannon, Dave and other drag racing crews.



"We go out each week and race for spots on a list, basically they're just telling our story: how we get along, what we do with our families. Everything is 100 percent real and we have a lot of fun," said Poole.



Wright says viewers can expect to see lots of trash talking on the show.



"You can expect to see a lot of trash talking, and dancing and clowning," said Wright. "I pour the prep under the tires before his burn out."



The duo says they hope to show the world true South Mississippians.



"We are not watermelon and barefooted, we are courageous people and there's a lot of talent around here," said Wright.

Street Outlaws New Orleans premiers Feb. 22 at 8 p.m.

