Gautier High School hosts fundraiser alumni softball game Saturday

The 2016 Gautier High School softball team played host to its first-ever alumni game Saturday.

Girls from the classes of 2015 dating back to 1998 and nearly every class in between, pulled out their cleats, dusted off their gloves and duked it out on the field like old times.

The former Lady Gators divided into two teams, and played two games. The Senior team was mostly comprised of the older girls, and the Junior team had majority younger alumni. But, age was on the Junior team's side as they won both games.

The event was all for the love of the game and as a fundraiser for the 2016 Lady Gator softball team. Admission was $5 for fans, and concession items were for sale including grilled burgers and hot dogs. T-shirts were also sold for $15 each.

The old timers paid a $25 entry fee which included their game-day shirt.

Head coach Dennis Thompson said the grand total for the fundraiser came out to around $1,500.

