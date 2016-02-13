Devin Booker caps off All-Star Weekend appearance with trip to 3-point contest finals

After initially being an All-Star snub, Moss Point's Devin Booker has made it a weekend to remember in Toronto.

The Phoenix Suns guard followed up a 23-point output in the Rising Stars Challenge with a trip to the championship round in the NBA's 3-point contest.

The 19-year-old earned 12 points in the tiebreaker following the round of eight to eliminate J.J. Redick (9) and James Harden (8).

The championship round included Booker going up against the two all-stars from the Golden State Warriors -- Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Booker notched 16 points, while the defending 3-point contest champ Curry scored 23 and Thompson won the event with 27 points.

The NBA's regular season schedule continues Thursday, but Booker's Phoenix Suns don't play until Friday against the Houston Rockets.

