Gulf Coast celebrates Tet Festival

Tet Festival isn't just about fun, but also about family.

During the weekend, families on the coast can enjoy the festival at Vietnamese Martyrs Catholic Church in Biloxi. The festival includes dragon dances, firecrackers and more.

According to Fr. John Pham, the celebration is not just important for the Vietnamese community, but the entire Asian community of the Gulf Coast.

"It's not just about the Catholic or the Vietnamese, but this one gathers all of the denominations together. It's for the families. So it's very important for each one of us to celebrate this festival," said Pham.

Tet was officially celebrated on Feb. 8, but the continues at the church on Sunday.

