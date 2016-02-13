HS basketball district tournament schedule

The district tournaments are set to begin in just a couple of days. In the 6A ranks, Hancock High School will host the region 8 tournament, while D'Iberville has earned the right to host the region 7 tournament.

Gautier and Picayune will be the destinations for coast schools in their respective 5A districts, but the 7-5A tourney is the only one scheduled to begin Monday. Everybody else will start Tuesday.

Region 8-6A at Hancock HS Date/Time Gulfport vs. Biloxi (girls) 4 p.m. Tuesday Gulfport vs. Hancock (boys) 5:30 p.m. Tuesday Harrison Central vs. Hancock (girls) 7 p.m. Tuesday Harrison Central vs. Biloxi (boys) 8:30 p.m. Tuesday Girls 3rd-place game 4 p.m. Friday Boys 3rd-place game 5:30 p.m. Friday Girls championship 7 p.m. Friday Boys championship 8:30 p.m. Friday

Region 7-6A at D'Iberville HS Date/Time Ocean Springs vs. George County (girls) 4 p.m. Tuesday St. Martin vs. D'Iberville (girls) 5:30 p.m. Tuesday Ocean Springs vs. George County (boys) 7 p.m. Tuesday St. Martin vs. D'Iberville (boys) 8:30 p.m. Tuesday Girls 3rd-place game 6 p.m. Thursday Boys 3rd-place game 7:30 p.m. Thursday Girls championship 6 p.m. Friday Boys championship 7:30 p.m. Friday

Region 8-5A at Gautier HS Date/Time Pascagoula vs. Long Beach (girls) 6 p.m. Monday West Harrison vs. Long Beach (boys) 7:30 p.m. Monday West Harrison vs. Gautier (girls) 6 p.m. Tuesday Pascagoula vs. Gautier (boys) 7:30 p.m. Tuesday Girls 3rd-place game 4 p.m. Friday Boys 3rd-place game 5:30 p.m. Friday Girls championship 7 p.m. Friday Boys championship 8:30 p.m. Friday

Region 7-5A at Picayune HS Date/Time Hattiesburg vs. Pearl River Central (girls) 4 p.m. Tuesday Hattiesburg vs. Stone (boys) 5:30 p.m. Tuesday Picayune vs. Stone (girls) 7 p.m. Tuesday Picayune vs. Pearl River Central (boys) 8:30 p.m. Tuesday Girls 3rd-place game 4 p.m. Friday Boys 3rd-place game 5:30 p.m. Friday Girls championship 7 p.m. Friday Boys championship 8:30 p.m. Friday

Region 8-4A at St. Stanislaus Date/Time Moss Point vs. East Central (boys) 5 p.m. Tuesday East Central vs. Vancleave (girls) 6:30 p.m. Tuesday Vancleave vs. St. Stanislaus (boys) 8 p.m. Tuesday Bay vs. TBD (girls) 4 p.m. Thursday Pass Christian vs. TBD (boys) 5:30 p.m. Thursday Moss Point vs. Pass Christian (girls) 7 p.m. Thursday Bay vs. TBD (boys) 8:30 p.m. Thursday Girls 3rd-place game 4 p.m. Friday Boys 3rd-place game 5:30 p.m. Friday Girls championship 7 p.m. Friday Boys championship 8:30 p.m. Friday

Other district tournament games Date/Time St. Patrick vs. Seminary (girls at Collins HS) 4 p.m. Tuesday Collins vs. St. Patrick (boys at Collins HS) 5:30 p.m. Tuesday Richton vs. Our Lady Academy (girls at Taylorsville HS) 7 p.m. Tuesday Sacred Heart vs. Resurrection (girls at Lumberton HS) 4 p.m. Tuesday Piney Woods vs. Resurrection (boys at Lumberton HS) 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

