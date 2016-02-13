Volunteers go door-to-door in Ocean Springs to help prevent fires

Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying from a house fire in half. (Photo source: WLOX News)

The City of Ocean Springs teamed up with the American Red Cross Saturday afternoon for a fire safety service project.

Volunteers went door-to-door in several neighborhoods to discuss fire safety and check resident's fire alarms.

According to the Red Cross, working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying from a house fire in half.

"You only have about two minutes if you smell smoke to get out of the house and if you don't have a detector, you might not smell the smoke or hear the alarm," said volunteer Glen Huff, which is why he feels their work was so important. "We feel they prevent a lot of deaths and injuries from fires."

On Friday, Ocean Springs Rotary Donated $500 to the American Red Cross to assist with the cost of smoke alarms, which are free to homeowners.

The volunteers reached out to 200 homes and installed 27 fire alarms.

