Pink Lotus Project helps girls go to prom

Teenage girls from all over the Coast came to the Pink Lotus Foundation's Project Prom Saturday morning to find that special dress for their big day.



Hancock County senior Deanna Slocum says she's waited a long time for the moment.



"I'm really excited, I've seen all of the movies about prom and stuff like that, and I never got to go when I was a junior," said Slocum



In fact, she was so excited she even made her sister come along.



"My sister last night asked me if I wanted to go look for a prom dress with her, and I didn't think we'd be coming to this. So she woke me up at 6 and I didn't know we had to go to Biloxi," said sophomore Heidi Slocum.



The dresses came from past proms, Mardi Gras balls and even weddings, but the message behind the project was more than just looking good at prom. Jocelyn Lane, founder of the Pink Lotus Foundation, wants to impact the lives of young women on all levels.



"The mission of the Pink Lotus Project is to change lives one project at a time, so we have several projects throughout the year that we use to empower women and to make the community better," said Lane.



Which means in order to go home with a brand new prom dress, the girls had to complete several seminars about different topics; including a self defense class.



"I've learned a lot, like, stuff that I would never have thought about like financial aid for colleges, getting seniors ready. We talked about social media and how not to post stuff when you're looking for a job. Also, about stuff that can happen at prom night, like when you leave your drink somebody could have put something in it, so its good to check on that," said Heidi.



Representatives from United Health Care, Tougaloo College and USM were also on hand to help guide the girls toward their plans past prom.



