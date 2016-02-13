Fires continue to blaze, 4,000 acres affected - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Fires continue to blaze across South Mississippi; 4,000 acres affected

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Multiple wildfires continue to burn in various parts of South Mississippi during the weekend, with weather conditions feeding the flames. Agencies have been working to keep flames under control.

Sunday afternoon Brittany Peterson with the United States Fish and Wildlife Services noted that the Grand Bature fire is currently affecting approximately 3,065 acres, and is 30 percent contained. She also added that the fire has moved over the Alabama state line, where it is burning in a remote marsh area that is inaccessible to fire equipment.

By around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, officials say approximately 4,000 acres had been affected and the fire was 50 percent contained. 

The Alabama Forestry Commission has joined in with other agencies, which brings the total to 55 personnel assigned. That number includes federal, state, and local agencies.

Peterson released the following statement to WLOX News Now:

 "With forecasted [sic] southeast winds today, smoke will likely impair motorist visibility along Highway 90 and Interstate 10. Please use caution when driving in these areas, especially with the concern for fog tonight and tomorrow morning. Due to the unpredictability of wildfires and the weather that occurs along the Gulf of Mexico, we ask that the public avoid the fire areas to keep the roads clear for their safety and that of the firefighters working to combat the blaze."

Peterson says the fire started over the bayou and a drop in humidity throughout the night helped carry the fire through the marsh. 

A fire in Hancock County continues to burn, but officials say multiple agencies are working together and it is under control.

In Bay St. Louis, firefighters put out flames at a structure fire on Bob White Road Saturday morning. Authorities say the fire was burning in the sub floor between the first and second floors. Part of the home had to be ripped out, but the house is still livable. There were no injuries reported.

Other fires have been reported in various areas of the coast, as well, including an apartment at Beach Villa Apartments in Biloxi on Saturday and a duplex in Gulfport on Sunday.

"The dry conditions, drop in humidity and wind we are experiencing are only helping to stoke the flames," said Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "It's the worst possible combination of conditions to have for a fire. Luckily, there is rain in Monday's forecast, which should help in  extinguishing the fire."

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

