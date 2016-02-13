7 arrested in connection to Pass Christian parade shooting

Seven have been arrested in connection to the parade shooting in Pass Christian that left 2 dead and 4 injured. (Photo source: WLOX)

Pass Christian police have made seven arrests related to Sunday's shooting after the St. Paul Carnival Association parade.

While no one has yet been charged with the actual shooting, Pass Christian Police Chief Tim Hendricks said the arrests have been a catalyst for new information and in developing persons of interest.

According to authorities, multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to conduct six search warrants, which yielded to the arrest of the seven suspects. Five of those warrants were for residences and one was for a vehicle. An additional search warrant is pending for another vehicle that police have already secured.

The suspects are charged with a variety of misdemeanor and felony offenses. Some of the charges include possession of stolen firearm, federal and state probation violations, possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, and others.

Four handguns were seized during the search and two additional guns were turned over to police. Of those six guns, Chief Hendricks says at least three of them are confirmed as stolen.

"The investigation and these arrests have allowed us to focus in our attention on persons of interest," said Chief Hendricks. "So it's been really helpful to get that groundwork laid down this week."

Police are taking an aggressive approach to the investigation in an effort to garner information about motives, evidence, and possible suspects, said Chief Hendricks in a press release.

Investigators continue to conduct interviews and review evidence. Additional charges may also be filed as a result of these arrests.

The shooting occurred about two blocks north of the parade route in Pass Christian.

Carlos Bates, 29 of Gulfport, and Isiah Major III, 43 of Bay St. Louis, both died at the scene.

According to Hendricks there were nearly 1,500 people in the area at the time the shooting occurred.

