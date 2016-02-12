D'Iberville tops off tremendous season for cheer squads on the c - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

D'Iberville tops off tremendous season for cheer squads on the coast

D'IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

Walt Disney World was the place to be this past weekend for a few coast high school cheerleading squads.

Ocean Springs finished as a semifinalist in their competition, Harrison Central tallied fourth place in the World School Medium Coed Division, while D'Iberville is now considered national champions in the Medium Varsity division.

The Warriors cheerleaders competed Sunday in Orlando, showing off their tumbling, stunting, motions and dance techniques in the Game Day Division. Most of the kids then made the eight-hour trip back to the coast the following day.

"When we were on the mat waiting for the results, I knew we could actually win this and come away with a trophy," D'Iberville senior Morgan Dunaway said. "Tears of joy came through my eyes. All the hard work that we put in throughout the months practicing had paid off."

"This year we revised our fight song a little bit and some of our cheers that lead our Friday night crowds," D'Iberville cheer coach Kristi Roberts said. "When the parents, friends and family come to the competition, they can cheer along."

Roberts, who is in her first year as D'Iberville's cheer coach, was impressed with the girls' work ethic despite going through a coaching change in the summer.

"A lot of times it's harder to win over your upperclassmen, but they took me in wholeheartedly," Roberts said. "I think the juniors and seniors were really the ones that bought into the changes."

It's hard to not consider a trip to the greatest place on earth a vacation, but Roberts was proud of the way the girls focused on their business trip and homework assignments. The students were required to finish their work before using their free time available to them.

"I don't know what my favorite part was," D'Iberville senior Hannah Reed said. "Wait, yes! I got to get ice cream every day. That was my favorite part."

D'Iberville wasn't the only cheer squad on the coast to place a cherry on top of their successful seasons. Stone High School earned its first-ever state title in the tumbling division December 19.

