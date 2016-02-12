Woods fire endangering homes in Gulfport

Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan tells WLOX News Now a woods fire in Gulfport is endangering some residences.

Information is limited at this time, but Sullivan confirms the fire is located north of the Seabee base, west of Hwy. 49. Crews with the Harrison County Fire Services and Gulfport Fire Department are working to protect the homes and control the fire.

We will keep you updated on this developing story as more details become available.

