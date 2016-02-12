Bozo's seafood celebrates 60 years in Pascagoula

A deeply-rooted Pascagoula landmark is celebrating a milestone. Bozo's Seafood Market & Deli has been serving up classic coast cuisine for 60 years.

"I started here when I was 10. It was the summer of '69 and I fell in love with Bozo's. I was hooked," said Bozo's owner Keith Delcambre.

Keith's family opened Bozo's on Valentine's Day, 1956 as a seafood market. But in the six decades since then, the place has evolved in to much more. After Keith put in a deli in 1985, the market thrived as a restaurant, and the rest is history.

Burt Hill has been coming to Bozo's for 50 years. Like so many others, he's a very loyal customer.

"There's no need to go anywhere else. When you have the best, why shop around?" said Hill.

Lt. Doug Adams of the Pascagoula Police Department thinks Bozo's is so good he puts his money where his mouth is.

"I've met different people on the road and I've sent them here," Adams said. "I give them my card and I tell them, 'If you're unhappy when you leave there, just give my card to Keith and tell them I'll pay for your lunch.' And so far I haven't had to pay for anybody's lunch."

Voted "America's Best Seafood Dive" by Coastal Living Magazine in 2012, Bozo's has become a must-see for tourists and locals alike.

"Pascagoula has always supported Bozo's, whether we're selling crawfish or Christmas trees," said Delcambre.

And that support should extend for many anniversaries to come.

The mayor of Pascagoula declared Feb. 14, 2016 as Bozo's Seafood Day.

