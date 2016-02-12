Chief: Feud fueled series of Waveland shootings

Waveland Police Chief David Allen said an “upswing in violent crimes” has been plaguing his city for the past few months. Allen said he believes many of the shootings and other crimes that have kept the city on edge were carried out by a small group of people.

“The Waveland Police Department has been diligently, but quietly, working these cases and is now ready to share our results with the public,” said Allen.

Allen said investigators were put on high alert after a kidnapping and armed robbery at the Waveview Apartments on Dec. 16, 2015. He said one of the suspects, identified as 23-year-old Tyrone Holmes, was shot in the head by the victim while the robbery was in progress.

Allen said Holmes was not badly injured, and he was released from the hospital just a few hours later. He said Holmes then went to New Orleans, where he was arrested for several felonies. Holmes is awaiting extradition to Mississippi to face charges of kidnapping and armed robbery.

According to investigators, Damarcus Hawkins, 20, was an accomplice to Holmes during the armed robbery and kidnapping. He is also a suspect in another armed robbery that happened at the same apartment complex on Jan. 30.

Allen said Hawkins was arrested Wednesday after a short foot chase in Bay St. Louis. He is charged with two counts of armed robbery, kidnapping and resisting arrest. His bond was set at more than $1 million.

Authorities said a frequent companion of Hawkins, 18-year-old Jordan Goff, was also arrested Wednesday. He was wanted for accessory after the fact for his alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting. His bond was set at $15,000.

Tensions came to a head last month after two shootings in six days rocked the city. Allen said he believes the shootings stemmed from a feud between several people.

The first drive-by shooting happened near the intersection of Margie St. and Old Spanish Trail on Jan. 15. Investigator David Buckley said William “Tally” Vaughn, 29, was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance four days after the shooting.

Vaughn is being held on a $60,250 bond for those charges and a no-bond hold from the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a parole violation.

Allen said Leif “Sipp” Dasco, 31, is the suspected triggerman in a shooting that left the Barber College on Highway 90 riddled with bullet holes on Jan. 21.

Dasco is on the run with several felony warrants for aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling, Allen said.

According to witnesses, Dasco got into a fight with a client who was about to get his hair cut. That’s when Dasco reportedly went to his car, pulled out a rifle and unloaded at least 15 rounds into the business and cars sitting in the parking lot.

Allen said his investigators have learned that a feud between Dasco and several other suspects is what fueled the shooting. He said the investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected.

“We are confident that he will soon be found and arrested,” Allen said. “We are looking at many of these men, especially William ‘Tally’ Vaughn and Damarcus Hawkins, for more crimes and encourage the public to come forward and help bring these men to the full justice they deserve.”

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the Waveland Police Department at 228-255-9191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

