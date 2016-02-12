MS legislators push to make The Holy Bible state book

Should The Holy Bible be the state book of Mississippi? That's what some legislators are pushing for.

State Rep. Tom Miles authored House Bill 840, which would designate The Holy Bible as the official state book.

"I am proud to say that we once again enjoyed bipartisan support of this effort," Miles said.

Along with Miles, the bill is cosponsored by nine other legislators, including Rep. Michael Ted Evans, who cosponsored a similar bill with Miles in 2015.

"We are not trying to force religion on anyone," Miles said.

He describes the bill as a statement that our state and state government should emulate the broad principles found in the Bible.

According to the bill, if passed, it would take effect immediately.

