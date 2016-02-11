Gulf Coast defeats Pearl River, moves into three-way tie for second place in South division

Deshawn Jones scored a team-high 21 points to lead the Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldogs to an 82-70 win over the Pearl River Wildcats Thursday night.

Davion Cole-Johnson pitched in with 19 points for the Bulldogs, while Anfernee Hampton's 17 points gave Gulf Coast additional support in their quest to claim a MACJC championship.

MGCCC (17-4, 8-4) moved into a tie for second place in the conference along with Pearl River (14-7, 8-4) and East Central (13-8, 8-4). Their final two games will come against Hinds and Co-Lin, which are teams that will not qualify for the postseason.

