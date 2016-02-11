4-car accident traps driver in Pascagoula

One woman was taken to the hospital with injuries. (Photo source: Battalion Chief Timothy Stone, Twitter)

Emergency officials rushed to the scene of a four-car accident in Pascagoula Thursday evening.

According to Battalion Chief Timothy Stone, the multi-car collision on Hwy. 90 near Veterans caused a mini-van to roll over on its driver side sometime before 5 p.m. Both Unit 14 and a ladder truck responded to the scene, where they used the Jaws of Life to cut the driver out of the van.

@WLOX Bad wreck on HEY 90 and Veterans in Pascagoula. pic.twitter.com/2nc0MQJBbm — Timothy (@pfirefighter86) February 11, 2016

It is not known at this time what caused the accident. The victim was taken to an area hospital, there is no word on the extent of her injuries.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.