Biloxi Shuckers to hold job fair

Applicants who arrive before 12:30 will be guaranteed an interview. (Photo source: Shuckers Facebook page) Applicants who arrive before 12:30 will be guaranteed an interview. (Photo source: Shuckers Facebook page)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Gulf Coast residents searching for a job are in luck. The Biloxi Shuckers are looking for hardworking candidates to fill multiple seasonal openings. 

The Shuckers will host a job fair on Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at MGM Park. The team is in need of employees who can work all home games, and any additional events as needed. 

Interviews will be held on a first come, first serve basis. All applicants arriving before 12:30 p.m. will be guaranteed an interview. 

Applicants are asked to dress to impress and bring a resume. To view and print the application, click here

The following Biloxi Shuckers positions are available:

• Access/Control
• Concessions
• Entertainment
• Grounds Crew
• Kids Zone
• Mascot
• Ticket Seller
• Ticket Taker
• Retail
• Ushers
• On-Field Emcee
• Game Night Receptionist 

The following Spectra Food & Hospitality part-time seasonal positions are available:

• Suite Attendants 
• Catering Servers
• Concession Stand Supervisors
• Suite Pantry Cooks
• Experienced Prep Cooks
• Experienced Line Cooks
• Experienced Grill and Fry Cooks
• Kitchen Prep
• Kitchen Steward 
• Experienced Bartenders 
• Warehouse Utility Workers 

