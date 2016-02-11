Biloxi Shuckers to hold job fair

Applicants who arrive before 12:30 will be guaranteed an interview. (Photo source: Shuckers Facebook page)

Gulf Coast residents searching for a job are in luck. The Biloxi Shuckers are looking for hardworking candidates to fill multiple seasonal openings.

The Shuckers will host a job fair on Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at MGM Park. The team is in need of employees who can work all home games, and any additional events as needed.

Interviews will be held on a first come, first serve basis. All applicants arriving before 12:30 p.m. will be guaranteed an interview.

Applicants are asked to dress to impress and bring a resume. To view and print the application, click here .

The following Biloxi Shuckers positions are available:

• Access/Control

• Concessions

• Entertainment

• Grounds Crew

• Kids Zone

• Mascot

• Ticket Seller

• Ticket Taker

• Retail

• Ushers

• On-Field Emcee

• Game Night Receptionist

The following Spectra Food & Hospitality part-time seasonal positions are available:

• Suite Attendants

• Catering Servers

• Concession Stand Supervisors

• Suite Pantry Cooks

• Experienced Prep Cooks

• Experienced Line Cooks

• Experienced Grill and Fry Cooks

• Kitchen Prep

• Kitchen Steward

• Experienced Bartenders

• Warehouse Utility Workers

