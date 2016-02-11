House bill aims to allow guns in churches

Keeping families safe during worship is the goal of proposed legislation at the state capitol.

House Bill 786, or The Mississippi Church Protection Act, would allow leaders of any church or place of worship to authorize designated members of the congregation to carry firearms for the protection of worshipers.

The bill was authored by a number of legislators, and would amend the Mississippi Code of 1972, specifically in regards to the gun code.

It would allow for immunity from civil liability to any church, and the designated member, as long as that person has the required firearms permit and takes a firearms safety course. The bill says anyone who is a law enforcement officer or has a military background can assist the church in training.

If passed, the bill would take effect on July 1.

