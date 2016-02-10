American Red Cross to bring fire safety to Ocean Springs

Ocean Springs fire department and the Red Cross team up to provide and install free smoke alarms to households in need. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

The American Red Cross is on a mission. The goal is to reduce house fire injuries and fatalities by 25 percent by 2020.

This is the first year they are teaming up with the Ocean Springs fire department. It's a part of an initiative the Red Cross is doing with fire departments throughout the United States to make their goal a reality.

They're going around cities giving residents tips on how to prepare in case of a fire. They're also providing and installing free smoke alarms to households in need.

And Saturday at 8 a.m., the cause makes it's way to Ocean Springs where volunteers and firefighters will canvas neighborhoods.

"In order to help reduce those number of deaths and injuries by fires is to make sure. You have less than 2 minutes to get out of your home once a fire starts - do you have a home fire escape plan? Do your children know where to meet? Those are important things, testing your smoke alarm, twice a year, even monthly just to make sure it's working," said Michelle Wilson of the American Red Cross.

"It saves lives, it'll wake children up, it'll wake adults up, you can always replace property, but you cant replace lives," said Nate Wilson, Ocean Springs Deputy Fire Chief.

And they're looking for volunteers to help out. If you want to contribute you can call (228) 896-4511 for more information or show up at Ocean Springs Central Fire Station at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

