Gas prices falling in South Mississippi

The price of gasoline continues to drop. While the national average is down to $1.71 per gallon of regular gas, here in Mississippi, the average is down to $1.52.

According to AAA.com, the average price of gas in Mississippi is now 51 cents lower than this time last year. It's the lowest price for gas in more than 12 years, and experts expect the prices to continue to drop.

In some areas with lower refining costs, experts say the price could drop below $1 sometime this year.

Right now, the cheapest gas on the coast is $1.35 at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Pass Road in Gulfport. That's according to the gas section on our WLOX mobile app.

