Four dogs survive gas explosion that dismantled Gulfport home

The Gulfport Police and Fire Departments are investigating an apparent gas explosion on Tandy Dr. in Gulfport that happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to fire department officials, no one was home at the time of the explosion, but there were four dogs in the house. The dogs were not injured.

Officials say there was no fire involved or resulting from the blast. One wall in the home was completely blown out, and investigators are working to determine the cause of the blast.

