Wiggins police looking for burglary suspects

The Wiggins Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects they say broke into the Sonic on East Frontage Drive.

According to authorities, the two suspects broke into the restaurant on Friday and stole a safe containing approximately $2,800.

One of the suspects appeared to be a large build man wearing a lime green shirt, gray long sleeve under shirt, khaki pants and red shoes. The other suspect was a thinner male wearing a long sleeve blue shirt, dark pants and white shoes. Police say both men wore masks to hide their faces.

Authorities say the suspects left the scene in a 1990's model tan, or silver, Nissan Frontier pickup.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wiggins Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 601-928-5444 or call Coast Crime Stoppers.

