Jackson County native works to bring fitness, health to women

Black women are at a higher risk for many illnesses; with heart disease, diabetes and obesity leading the pack. But one woman in particular is getting ladies out, active and on track to a healthier lifestyle.

Patrice Pickett is known around Jackson County for being a motivator.



"She's gonna keep pushing you, pushing you, pushing you until she can't push you no more - and your gonna keep going. I love her, she's awesome," said Keitisha Mitchell-Lolton



Whether it's in her Moss Point home, or at the Pascagoula Rec Center, she's all about helping women - particularly black women - live healthier lifestyles.



"You know the number one killer of black women is heart disease, so we have to do better together," Pickett said.



Pickett is the owner and head certified trainer of Diamond Divas Personal training. Her programs are geared towards women of all ages. The youngest are known as the Diva Dolls, and the 55 and up crew go by the name Dazzling Divas.

Pickett offers classes of all sizes, as well as one-on-one training and meal plans.



"I swear, when you leave here, you'll hear her in the back of your head – 'Don't eat that,'" said Rhonda McNutt.



Pickett's programs use a series of out-of-the ordinary moves to get her clients active.



"Nobody else does these combos that we do, I make them up," Pickett said.



Although her exercises are unconventional, clients say the results speak for themselves.



"I've lost 23 pounds, and Patrice has brought another aspect of health and wellness into my life that I thought would never happen," said Sondia Christian.



Pickett says her motivation to help other women comes from her own personal journey.



"I was overweight; 345 lbs. I had diabetes and high blood pressure and seriously, my battle was really hard," Pickett said.



That's when Pickett turned to her spirituality for answers.



"God told me, 'Patrice if I show you how to do this for real, you have to bring some other sisters along with you,'" Pickett said.



Patrice lost more than 100 pounds and kept her promise, founding Do Better Divas.



"Dec. 8 made a year for us, and since then we've lost 2,156 lbs," said Pickett.



With those results, the Divas say they can't help but keep going. For them, it has it's grown into more than just a fitness group. It has become a lifestyle.

