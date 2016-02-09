MDEQ issues water contact advisory in Ocean Springs

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has issued two water contact advisories in Ocean Springs.

Through its beach monitoring program, MDEQ has announced an increased risk of illness from swimming in the water on Front Beach from the Yacht Club to Jackson Avenue, and Shearwater Beach from Weeks Bayou to Ashley Place.

The beaches in these area remain open, but officials advise against water contact due to high bacteria levels.

For more on the status of beach advisories, you can go to the MDEQ website.

