Mardi Gras party pauses due to dumpster fire

Officials say hot coals may have started the fire. (Photo Source: Bethany Fayard)

Mardi Gras in Biloxi was not without some tense moments.

Around 1:30 p.m., The Biloxi Fire Department responded to a dumpster fire in the parking lot of Level Night Club. Battalion Chief Steve Strickler says the exact cause of the fire is unknown, but he believed it was likely caused by hot coals from a grill.

Strickler says the fire was quickly put out without any damage to nearby vehicles, or to the building.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.

