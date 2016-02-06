Stone, St. Stanislaus and St. Patrick boys soccer programs win state championships

Peyton Phillips' goal in the second overtime lifted the Stone Tomcats to a 1-0 win over Germantown in the 5A state championship and their first state title in school history.

In the 1A/2A/3A boys final, the St. Patrick Fighting Irish held off Southeast Lauderdale 2-1 to claim a second championship in the past three years. Luke Seicshnaydre and Michael Escobar scored the goals for St. Patrick.

The St. Stanislaus Rock-a-Chaws tallied their third consecutive 4A state championship with a 3-1 win over Amory. The Rocks also picked up the eighth title in school history after Corbin Blanchard, Austin Miller and Dustin Bosch scored goals.

Ocean Springs fell victim to Madison Central in the 6A boys championship 1-0. The Jaguars have won four straight gold ball trophies.

In the 5A girls final, the West Harrison Lady Hurricanes picked up a goal from Gabby Vincent, but Oxford scored a goal in the final five minutes to notch a 2-1 win.

