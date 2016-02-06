Brett Favre elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Brett Favre elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Brett Favre played 16 seasons for the Green Bay Packers and only had one losing season -- 2005 when Green Bay finished with a 4-12 record. (Photo source: WLOX file) Brett Favre played 16 seasons for the Green Bay Packers and only had one losing season -- 2005 when Green Bay finished with a 4-12 record. (Photo source: WLOX file)
Brett Favre's journey from Hancock North Central High School to the Pro Football Hall of Fame is complete.

The former Southern Miss Golden Eagle is officially a part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2016. It's the third separate hall of fame that Favre has been inducted to in a little more than one calendar year.

The 11-time Pro Bowler was in his first year of eligibility and was one of 15 finalists.

Favre's resume, which was tabbed by NFL media analyst Elliot Harrison as "enough for two gold jackets," includes an NFL record for most consecutive starts (297), three straight NFL MVP honors (1995-97), a Super Bowl title and most recently his career passing yards record broken by Peyton Manning.

In a game where injury is as probable as a touchdown, Favre didn't miss a start under center until his 20th year in the NFL when he was a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

He was born in Gulfport, grew up in the Kiln, and attended Hancock North Central High School before playing at Southern Miss. The 46-year-old was selected in the 2nd round (33rd overall) by the Atlanta Falcons before being traded to the Green Bay Packers.

Favre played 16 seasons for the Packers and only had one losing season -- 2005 when Green Bay finished with a 4-12 record.

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

